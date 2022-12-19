Chandigarh’s Jaiveer shines at junior equestrian meet

Chandigarh Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar bagged a team gold in show jumping at the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) held at the Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy (MPSEA) at Bhopal.

He rode his horses Niquita and DeLano and clocked perfect timings of 54.02 and 51.73, enabling his team to win the gold. The show had a total of about 80 participants from all over India. The JNEC is India’s biggest National Equestrian Championship where the top riders of the country compete with their best horses to get the top positions.

Jaiveer had recently participated at the FEI Children’s Jumping Classic at Jaipur as well as the Bangalore Equestrian Championship at the ASC Center in Bangalore and won a gold as well as a silver at the events. He also completed a week of training in November at Bangalore with the current Olympian of India Fouaad Mirza which helped him improve his technique.