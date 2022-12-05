Chandigarh’s night temp drops to 8°C for first the time this season

The city’s minimum temperature dipped from 9°C on Sunday to 8.9°C on Monday, the first time this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 8.9°C, the minimum temperature was still 1.4 degree above normal. The maximum temperature also decreased slightly from 25.2°C to 24.7°C, but was also 1 degree above normal.

However, with a Western Disturbance approaching the region, the temperature is likely to rise later this week .

Though rain is unlikely, cloudy weather can be expected in the coming days, which will keep the night temperature from dropping, as per an IMD official.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 8°C and 10°C.