Chandigarh’s plan for steeper penalty for building misuse evokes criticism
UT administration’s proposal to impose a penalty of ₹2 lakh for building violations and misuse of premises has elicited criticism from a section of city’s business community.
Naveen Manglani, president, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, said, “Firstly, hiking the penalty by 400 times is absurd. Secondly, the proposal is that there will be a flat fine, irrespective of the size of property or the misused area – be it a five-marla or a five-acre plot. As a result, the penalty will be the same for a booth whose value is ₹25 lakh and a one-acre plot costing ₹25 crore. This is quite illogical.”
Chander Verma, president, Chandigarh Business Council, said the administration cannot revise the penalty already mentioned in the allotment letter of each property. But they can frame a new set of rules for future allotments.
Through amendment in the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, the UT administration is planning to increase the penalty from the current ₹500 to ₹2 lakh. Fine for each day, during which the offence is proved to have continued after the first day, is also proposed to be increased from ₹20 to ₹8,000 per day.
It has sought public suggestions and objections to the draft proposal before it is finalised and sent to the Union ministry of home affairs for approval.
-
Punjab government failed to maintain law and order, regulate sand prices: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday lambasted the Bhagwant Mann government for “failing” to maintain law and order situation and regulating the sand prices in Punjab. He said Punjab is a sensitive border state and the protection of its people should be ensured. In presence of the media, Sidhu asked about the price of sand from the traders. He said AAP's motive was only to get power by making false promises.
-
35-year-old mishap victim’s family gets ₹35-lakh compensation
Over three years after a 35-year-old man was killed after a truck hit The victim, Munish Kumar's car near Chhat village in Zirakpur, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has awarded a ₹35-lakh compensation to his family. He, along with one Vaneet Kumar Dhir, was travelling from Rajpura to Zirakpur in a car in September 2018, when a speeding truck hit their vehicle near Chhat village. Both were later declared dead at the Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital.
-
19-year-old hangs himself at friend’s PG room in Chandigarh
A 19-year-old hotel management student was found hanging at his friend's paying guest accommodation in Sector 41 on Thursday evening. Police said the teenager was visiting his friend. While his friend stepped out with other PGs, he stayed back saying he was feeling unwell and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Meanwhile, his family alleged that he was being harassed by other boys in his PG facility, also in Sector 41.
-
Dadumajra dumping ground fire brought under control
Over 50 hours after a major fire broke out at the Dadumajra dumping ground around 1.30 am on Wednesday, it was finally brought under control on Friday morning. Fire officer at the Sector 38 station, Surjit Singh, said, “We were able to bring the fire under control by Friday morning. Three fire tenders and one water bowser remained active at the dump during the day and were replaced as needed.”
-
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases remain below 10 for 13 straight days
Tricity's daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain in single digit for the 13th consecutive day on Friday. Of the five cases reported on Friday, three were from Mohali and two from Chandigarh. There was no new infection in Panchkula for the 13th time this year. As many as 26 patients are still infected in the tricity. Among them 13 are in Chandigarh, 11 in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics