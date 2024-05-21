 Chandigarh’s PU ranked among top 4% globally in CWUR rankings - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh’s PU ranked among top 4% globally in CWUR rankings

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 21, 2024 06:30 AM IST

PU has been ranked 10th in India and 242 in Asia. Globally, it has been ranked 527 in quality of education imparted and a research rank of 794, with an overall score of 71.6

The Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) has ranked Panjab University (PU) among the top 4% higher education institutions globally for 2023-24. CWUR ranks 21,000 institutions globally.

Vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig credited the faculty, students and staff for their contributions. (HT file)
Vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig credited the faculty, students and staff for their contributions. (HT file)

PU has been ranked 10th in India and 242 in Asia. Globally, it has been ranked 527 in quality of education imparted and a research rank of 794, with an overall score of 71.6. These rankings are based on four parameters: education, employability, faculty and research, with equal emphasis on student-related and faculty-related indicators.

Continuing its trend of improving rankings, PU has also achieved the 10th rank in India among government universities in the recent survey by Education World (EW), India, announced on Monday with a score of 1125. The rankings are based on ten parameters of higher education excellence, including faculty competence, faculty welfare and development and research among others. PU scored 284 out of 300 in research and innovation. Overall, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has been ranked first.

Vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig credited the faculty, students and staff for their contributions. She expressed delight that PU is on its upward trajectory, achieving A++ in NAAC accreditation and being granted Category I status by UGC.

