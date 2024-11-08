Chandigarh’s PU senate polls delayed: Political chorus over plans to abolish body grows

The delay in senate elections at Panjab University (PU) has sparked widespread speculation over plans to abolish the varsity’s apex governing body altogether. Senior Opposition leaders holding a protest against Centre and Punjab government outside the vice-chancellor’s office on the PU campus in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

On Thursday, the protest led by students and some senators entered its 18th day, with senior Opposition leaders from the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal joining the demonstration outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office.

Both parties accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, of attempting to dismantle the governing body.

The protest was attended by Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former Punjab education minister and SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema and Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, among others.

The senate is the apex body of the university, overseeing all of its affairs, concerns and property. All decisions related to academics and the budget require its final approval.

It comprises 91 members, including 47 from eight faculty constituencies, while the rest are nominated or ex-officio members.

Established by the British in Lahore in 1882, Panjab University was brought here after the Partition, followed by creation of its senate.

The term of the present senate ended on October 31, with no update on the schedule for fresh elections.

While Panjab University prepares the schedule for the senate elections, it goes to the chancellor’s office to get final approval. However, vice-chancellor Renu Vig confirmed that the university had not received the approval yet.

This is not the first time the university has been without a senate, as elections were also delayed between 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For years, debate has been continuing on changes in the governing body structure—mainly doing away with elected representatives from graduate constituency. However, it always finds a pushback from Punjab, which is a stakeholder in the varsity, along with the Centre.

Addressing participants on Thursday, Cheema questioned silence of the AAP government on the issue: “No changes can be made to the senate and its structure without first amending the (university) Act.”

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that Bhagwant Mann was “complicit” in changing the governance structure of varsity. “Panjab University cannot replace the senate with a board of directors without the signature of the Punjab CM,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) itself hasn’t completely avoided these protests. Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang had joined the protest on Monday. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains and assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan have also written letters to the chancellor, the country’s Vice-President, about this.

Responding to the Opposition’s allegations, Kang said, “This is not the time for a blame game. Since establishment of the Punjab Reorganisation Act in 1966, successive SAD and Congress governments have caused the situation to turn out this way. The chief minister has taken up the matter officially with the varsity chancellor. Panjab University is for everyone and I would urge all parties to work together.”

Varsity not to allow outsiders

Taking serious note of the growing protest, PU registrar YP Verma said outsiders and non- students will not be allowed to protest in the varsity to maintain peace and harmony on the campus.

His statement came in the wake of former Congress MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra’s suggestion that political parties also join the student’s protest and intensify it.

Tewari flags poll delay with Vice-President

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari, who is also a university alumnus, met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday and flagged various issues, including the delay in PU senate elections.

In a post on X, Tewari wrote, “Met Hon’ble Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankar @VPIndia yesterday morning. Had a wide ranging conversation including the issues of @OfficialPU especially the hiatus of the senate elections.”

Talking to HT, Tewari stated that during the discussion with the Vice-President, he flagged his attention to the ongoing hiatus of the senate elections. “Since I got the opportunity, I raised the issue to which the Vice President stated that he is aware of the same,” he added.