Chandigarh’s Rohit part of soft tennis squad for Asian Games

Rohit Dhiman, a student of GGDSD College, Sector 32, is part of the Indian men’s soft tennis team, which will compete in the ongoing 19th Asian Games being held in Hangzhou, China. It is Rohit’s second outing in the Asian Games. (HT photo)

It is Rohit’s second time in the Asian Games. Earlier, he competed in the 18th Asian Games held in Jakarta, Palembang, Indonesia, in 2018. The soft tennis events begin on October 3. Rohit is also a recipient of the UT State Award. He has won many national and international medals in the sport.