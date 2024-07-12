Chandigarh’s SD College most sought-after choice among toppers

Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College in Sector 32 has emerged as the most sought-after college after a provisional admission list for centralised courses with allotted colleges was uploaded by the UT department of higher education on Wednesday. Most toppers on the merit list have opted for this college. The overall cutoff to get admission in the general category outside Chandigarh pool was 101.4% for Bcom, 94.4% for BBA and 94.4% for BCA. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

For the outside UT pool, the cutoff for BCom at GGDSD College was 104.96%, for BBA it was 97% and for BCA it was 98%. The overall cutoff to get admission in the general category outside UT pool was 101.4% for Bcom, 94.4% for BBA and 94.4% for BCA.

The merit list is calculated based on the percentage scored by students in their Class 12 board exams. However, weightage is given for participation in extracurricular activities as per Panjab University (PU) rules. In this, up to 3% weightage each can be claimed for participation in NCC, NSS, youth and heritage festivals, and youth training camps. Due to this, the percentage scored by some candidates on the merit list can even exceed 100%.

For city colleges, only 15% of the seats are available for those the outside UT pool. Those who passed Class 12 from a city-based school as regular students qualify for the UT quota which is 85% of the seats in the city’s colleges. Due to this, cutoffs for UT pool students are lower. Even here, GGDSD College has come out as the most favoured college with most toppers opting for it. Cutoff in this for GGDSD College was 98.6% for BCom, 90.2% for BBA and 86% for BCA. The overall cutoff for getting admission in the centralised courses for the general category was 56% for BCom, 79.6% for BBA and 72.92% for BCA.

The first online admissions for the centralised courses will be carried out from Friday onwards with Bcom and BBA on Friday and BCA on Saturday. A second online counselling will be carried out for those not allotted seats. By July 15 evening the department will upload details of course-wise and college-wise vacant seats. The second counselling will be held on July 18 and July 19. From July 20 onwards, admissions for any leftover seats will be done at the college level.

This centralised counselling is for these three courses in 12 colleges of the city, which include six government colleges — Post Graduate Government College (PGGC) in Sectors 11 and 46, Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG) in Sectors 11 and 42, Government College of Commerce and Business Administration in Sector 50 and Regional Institute Of Cooperative Management Chandigarh in Sector 32— and six private colleges — GGDSD College, DAV College in Sector 10, Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, MCM DAV College for Women in Sector 36, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College in Sector 26 and Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26.