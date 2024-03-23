Chandigarh’s senior citizens call for polling through ballot papers

The senior citizens of Sector 28 A wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Delhi, on Friday, demanding the conduction of the upcoming 2024 general elections through ballot papers only as the results of most of the elections conducted through the electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the last decade are erroneous. Senior citizens of Chandigarh’s Sector 28 A write a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner calling for the use of ballot papers. (HT File)

“There is strong doubt, disappointment and suspicion in the minds of the citizens towards the functioning of EVMs, owing to which a large section of the people are getting disillusioned with not having fair, free and transparent elections. Also, a majority of the population of the country is still illiterate and ill-informed about modern technology, due to which it is apprehensive about the security/ authenticity of its vote,” said Swarn Singh Boparai, IAS officer and retired secretary of government of India.

“The EVM has failed to instil confidence in the minds of the people, as it does not ensure standards of transparency during elections. Similar apprehensions on the use of EVMS were raised in Germany, which has banned the use of EVMs since 2009 and elections are now held only through ballot papers. It is pertinent to note that major democracies in the world who have made their own EVMS are not using them and holding their elections through ballot paper,” Satwant Boparai, president of the Indian Council of Social Welfare.