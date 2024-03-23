 Chandigarh’s senior citizens call for polling through ballot papers - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh’s senior citizens call for polling through ballot papers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 23, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Chandigarh’s senior citizens say there was strong doubt, disappointment and suspicion in the minds of the citizens towards the functioning of EVMs

The senior citizens of Sector 28 A wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Delhi, on Friday, demanding the conduction of the upcoming 2024 general elections through ballot papers only as the results of most of the elections conducted through the electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the last decade are erroneous.

Senior citizens of Chandigarh’s Sector 28 A write a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner calling for the use of ballot papers. (HT File)
Senior citizens of Chandigarh’s Sector 28 A write a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner calling for the use of ballot papers. (HT File)

“There is strong doubt, disappointment and suspicion in the minds of the citizens towards the functioning of EVMs, owing to which a large section of the people are getting disillusioned with not having fair, free and transparent elections. Also, a majority of the population of the country is still illiterate and ill-informed about modern technology, due to which it is apprehensive about the security/ authenticity of its vote,” said Swarn Singh Boparai, IAS officer and retired secretary of government of India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The EVM has failed to instil confidence in the minds of the people, as it does not ensure standards of transparency during elections. Similar apprehensions on the use of EVMS were raised in Germany, which has banned the use of EVMs since 2009 and elections are now held only through ballot papers. It is pertinent to note that major democracies in the world who have made their own EVMS are not using them and holding their elections through ballot paper,” Satwant Boparai, president of the Indian Council of Social Welfare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s senior citizens call for polling through ballot papers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On