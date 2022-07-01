Chandigarh’s Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary closed for three months

In view of the rainy and wildlife breeding seasons, the UT administration has announced closure of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary for general public for three months.

The sanctuary, which is normally accessible from two gates in Kansal and Saketri, will remain closed from July 1 to October 1 and reopen on October 2, according to a notice issued by UT deputy conservator of forests Abdul Qayum.

Meanwhile, the Bird Park and Nature Trail in the lake’s vicinity will continue to remain open for public.