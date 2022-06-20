Chandigarh’s yoga college holds event on yogic way to health

As a prelude to the eighth International Day of Yoga , Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23A, Chandigarh, organised a programme on ‘Health, harmony and happiness: A yogic way’ on Sunday.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the ministry of information and broadcasting, Chandigarh Outreach Bureau and Indian Council of Social Science Research’s (ICSSR’s) north western regional centre, Panjab University and department of social welfare.

College principal Sapna Nanda said yoga is a means to reap the holistic health benefits of the ancient tradition of India.

Chief guest Sanjay Kaushik, director ICSSR while emphasising the importance of health in one’s life laid stress on the role of yoga in leading a happy and healthy life. Ministry of information and broadcasting, Chandigarh outreach bureau Sapna shared her vision to spread the message of yoga through a slew of activities and Sarita Godwani, consultant, Poshan Abhiyan , department of social welfare emphasised the role of yoga for the health of children and women.The yoga asana demonstration was given by BEd students Shivani and Tanya.

Contests such as slogan-writing, poster-making ,yoga quiz and yoga asana were conducted .Around 120 people participated in the events.