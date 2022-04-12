Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu focused on bagging 3rd PGTI title in 5 months
It was six months ago that golfer Yuvarj Singh Sandhu last competed at the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC), when he took part in the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational. Since then, he has won two Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) titles and jumped to second position in the PGTI Order of Merit, just behind Ajeetesh Sandhu.
With two PGTI titles and some impressive finishes in the season already, Sandhu is eying success in the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship, to be held at CGC greens from April 12 to 15, where India’s top golfers will be taking part in the event. Sandhu is the highest-ranked player on the Order of Merit among those participating in the event.
“It feels wonderful to be back home and play at the CGC greens. All my life, I have learned the sport here. It will be great to win a PGTI title at home. I have been working on my swing and mental aspects with my coach Jesse Grewal. I have been working hard for the current season and I am happy the way things have panned out. I would like to put some more titles in my bag before I play on the Asian Tour and US Open qualifiers,” said 25-year-old Sandhu, who turned pro in 2018.
He won his maiden PGTI title at the IndianOil Servo Masters in Digboi, Assam, six months ago. Carrying forward his fine form, Sandhu rounded off another flawless effort to bag the PGTI Players Championship in Kolkata last month.
“Winning my first PGTI title was very special as I trained hard on my fitness and game during the pandemic when tournaments were on hold and winning in Kolkata was like a cherry on the cake. Coming from behind and pipping the in-form Viraj Madappa was a task, but I enjoyed it a lot. I have gained confidence after these two victories. Also, I have realized there is no shortcut to success,” added Sandhu, who is also eying participation at the Asian Games. His current Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) has moved to 359. “Recent performances have helped me move up in the rankings. I will aim to do well at the CGC greens and have a memorable week,” added Sandhu, who finished tied-fourth in the Gurugram Challenge and his team finished runners-up in the Ballantine’s Golf Championship - Mixed Pro Challenge. The team consisted of Sandhu, Sunit Chowrasia and Gaurika Bishnoi.
Sandhu has been inspired by Indian golfer Anirbhan Lahiri’s achievements, along with legendary American golfer Tiger Woods.
“Anirbhan Lahiri has done an excellent job for India and the sport. We all look upto him. Golfers like Jeev and him are our heroes. Not to forget, Tiger Woods. His comeback in the Masters Cup 2022 after a life-threatening car accident speaks about his mental and physical strength,” felt Sandhu. Lahiri finished solo second on the PGA Tour title playing in the Players Championship in Florida last month, creating history.
Sandhu also gave a thumbs-up to the league which the CGC is mulling in coming months. He said, “Leagues like these will be phenomenal. It will give us a chance to learn and play in a different format. Like I took part in the Mixed Pro Challenge recently and thoroughly enjoyed it. Golf leagues are the need of the hour,” concluded Sandhu, who comes from an Army background. His father Brigadier Balwinder Sandhu introduced him to golf when he was a kid.
-
At 19.8°C, cold desert Keylong records its hottest day in a decade
The administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, Keylong, which is also called the cold desert, has recorded 19.8C day temperature, the highest in April in over a decade. The previous highest temperature in Keylong was recorded at 19.6C on April 20, 2012. The record rise in temperature is giving tough times to the residents of Himachal this year. The previous all-time high was 16.5C on March 22, 2010.
-
TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022: 123 pros to take the field at Chandigarh Golf Club from today
The TATA Steel Players Championship 2022 will be played from April 12 to 15 at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The tournament carries a prize purse of ₹50 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be staged on April 16. The leading Indian professionals in the fray are Udayan Mane, Khalin Joshi, defending champion Karandeep Kochhar, Honey Baisoya, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Manu Gandas, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma and Aadil Bedi, to name a few.
-
Chandigarh can expect rain relief on Wednesday, say Met officials
After three days of scorching heat, some relief can be expected from Wednesday with Met officials predicting chances of light rain in the city and surrounding areas due to Western Disturbance. On Monday, the maximum temperature continued on its upward trajectory, going up to 40.7C. On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department had declared severe heatwave in region with the maximum temperature touching 40.1C, seven degrees above normal.
-
Nexus Malls executive director Anil Malhotra gets bail in sexual harassment case
Three days after his arrest in a sexual harassment case, Anil Malhotra, a top executive with Nexus Malls, which owns Elante Mall, was granted bail by a local court on Monday. The complainant, who was Malhotra's former co-worker, had alleged that he had been stalking, sexually harassing, threatening and blackmailing her.
-
School’s MD arrested over minor’s rape: Mohali pvt schools’ body supports strike
Senior office-bearers of Mohali Private Unaided Schools' Association, which comprises as many as 80 private schools in Mohali district, supported the strike called by private schools all across Punjab on Monday and held a protest against the arrest of the managing director of a Gurdaspur school after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics