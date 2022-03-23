Chandigarh: Saupin’s School sends ultimatum about fee dues, parents cry foul

The Chandigarh Parents’ Association (CPA) has complained to the UT education department regarding an ultimatum by Saupin’s School, Sector 32, that students with fee dues will not be promoted to the next class.

The CPA informed the department that the school had sent an email to parents to clear the dues by April 3, else, as per school rules, the school may not promote the defaulting students to the next session.

In his letter to the department, CPA president Nitin Goyal said, “Schools can adopt legal remedies to recover pending fees from parents, but a child’s education must not be disrupted. The school had previously filed cases against some parents who were unable to pay the fees. The matter is still sub-judice, yet the school is sending such emails.”

Urging the education department to intervene, he demanded that show-cause notices be sent to schools issuing such ultimatums.

Officials of the UT education department said they had received the complaint and appropriate action will be taken.

Notably, on March 3, the department had issued an order stating that while a school management can initiate action for recovery of outstanding dues, the examination results of any student cannot be withheld on this account. Schools can also not bar such students from appearing in board exams of Classes 10 and 12.

Meanwhile, school’s director-principal ABS Sidhu said, “We have already waived the fee of some students on compassionate grounds and given concessions to many more. Some parents have also been allowed to pay the fee in instalments. But a school cannot function if parents decide not to pay fees ad infinitum.”

He added that all court orders restraining schools from taking action against fee defaulters were meant specifically for the 2020-21 session. “Some parents haven’t paid any fee for two years, leading to total dues of around ₹1.75 crore,” Sidhu said.

A non-profit and voluntary organisation, CPA takes up issues that parents of students at private schools have to deal with. Most private schools, however, don’t recognise the body.