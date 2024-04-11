 Chandigarh: SI, ASI held for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: SI, ASI held for accepting 10,000 as bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 11, 2024 09:16 AM IST

While SI Balwinder Singh is posted at the Sector 17 police station, ASI Harmeet Singh is deputed with the proclaimed offender cell of the Chandigarh Police

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a sub-inspector (SI) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chandigarh Police for taking 10,000 as bribe from a man for not lodging an FIR against him.

The complainant had approached CBI, alleging that the two policemen threatened him and demanded an illegal gratification of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh for closing a complaint and not lodging an FIR against him. (Shutterstock)
The complainant had approached CBI, alleging that the two policemen threatened him and demanded an illegal gratification of 1 lakh for closing a complaint and not lodging an FIR against him. (Shutterstock)

While SI Balwinder Singh is posted at the Sector 17 police station, ASI Harmeet Singh is deputed with the proclaimed offender (PO) cell of the UT police.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The complainant had approached CBI, alleging that the two policemen threatened him and demanded an illegal gratification of 1 lakh for closing a complaint and not lodging an FIR against him.

After negotiations, the duo settled for 40,000 and agreed to accept 10,000 as part payment. Not wishing to pay the amount, the complainant alerted CBI that laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting 10,000 as bribe.

Subsequently, the SI was also caught red-handed while receiving the said bribe money from the ASI.

The duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Searches are being conducted at their residential premises in Chandigarh and Mohali as part of further probe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: SI, ASI held for accepting 10,000 as bribe
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On