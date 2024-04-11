Chandigarh: SI, ASI held for accepting 10,000 as bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a sub-inspector (SI) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chandigarh Police for taking ₹10,000 as bribe from a man for not lodging an FIR against him. The complainant had approached CBI, alleging that the two policemen threatened him and demanded an illegal gratification of ₹ 1 lakh for closing a complaint and not lodging an FIR against him. (Shutterstock)

While SI Balwinder Singh is posted at the Sector 17 police station, ASI Harmeet Singh is deputed with the proclaimed offender (PO) cell of the UT police.

The complainant had approached CBI, alleging that the two policemen threatened him and demanded an illegal gratification of ₹1 lakh for closing a complaint and not lodging an FIR against him.

After negotiations, the duo settled for ₹40,000 and agreed to accept ₹10,000 as part payment. Not wishing to pay the amount, the complainant alerted CBI that laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting ₹10,000 as bribe.

Subsequently, the SI was also caught red-handed while receiving the said bribe money from the ASI.

The duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Searches are being conducted at their residential premises in Chandigarh and Mohali as part of further probe.