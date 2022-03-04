Chandigarh: Snatching case cracked with arrest of three

Police have arrested three youths for snatching the mobile phone of an employee of Model Jail, Sector 51, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Ajay Kumar, 19, of Faidan Nizampur; Raj Kamal, 19, of Jagatpura, Mohali; and Chunnu Kumar, 20, of Phase 2, Industrial Area.

They were arrested on the complaint of Saurabh Agarwal, who works as store in-charge at Model Jail, Sector 51.

Agarwal had complained that after alighting from a bus from Dehradun, he was walking towards the jail complex on the dividing road of Sector 50/51 around 4am on Wednesday, when suddenly two youths on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone and sped away.

Police said the accused were nabbed with the help of the motorcycle’s registration number, which was captured in a CCTV camera. The stolen mobile phone and the motorcycle, owned by Chunnu, have been recovered.

The accused were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them at the Sector 49 police station.

Two more mobile phones snatched

Another snatching was reported by Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Small Flats, Dhanas. He said three men on a motorcycle fled after snatching his mobile phone near his house around 11pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, around 9pm, Balveer Ram of Burail village fell prey to snatchers in Phase 1, Industrial Area. He said after completing his work in a building, he was going home in an e-rickshaw, when two men riding a Honda Activa snatched his mobile phone and fled. Separate cases of snatching have been registered at the Sarangpur and Industrial Area police stations, respectively. Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused.

Two Mohali men held for snatching

Two Mohali residents were arrested for snatching a cyclist’s mobile phone near the Sector 50/51 small roundabout last week. The stolen phone was recovered from the accused, Rohit and Monu. They were produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. The police said the accused were facing cases of theft and snatching in Punjab.