Chandigarh: Snatching case cracked with arrest of three
Police have arrested three youths for snatching the mobile phone of an employee of Model Jail, Sector 51, in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The accused were identified as Ajay Kumar, 19, of Faidan Nizampur; Raj Kamal, 19, of Jagatpura, Mohali; and Chunnu Kumar, 20, of Phase 2, Industrial Area.
They were arrested on the complaint of Saurabh Agarwal, who works as store in-charge at Model Jail, Sector 51.
Agarwal had complained that after alighting from a bus from Dehradun, he was walking towards the jail complex on the dividing road of Sector 50/51 around 4am on Wednesday, when suddenly two youths on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone and sped away.
Police said the accused were nabbed with the help of the motorcycle’s registration number, which was captured in a CCTV camera. The stolen mobile phone and the motorcycle, owned by Chunnu, have been recovered.
The accused were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them at the Sector 49 police station.
Two more mobile phones snatched
Another snatching was reported by Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Small Flats, Dhanas. He said three men on a motorcycle fled after snatching his mobile phone near his house around 11pm on Tuesday.
Earlier, around 9pm, Balveer Ram of Burail village fell prey to snatchers in Phase 1, Industrial Area. He said after completing his work in a building, he was going home in an e-rickshaw, when two men riding a Honda Activa snatched his mobile phone and fled. Separate cases of snatching have been registered at the Sarangpur and Industrial Area police stations, respectively. Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused.
Two Mohali men held for snatching
Two Mohali residents were arrested for snatching a cyclist’s mobile phone near the Sector 50/51 small roundabout last week. The stolen phone was recovered from the accused, Rohit and Monu. They were produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. The police said the accused were facing cases of theft and snatching in Punjab.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
IND vs SL: Entire credit for where we stand goes to Virat, says skipper Rohit
Forty-three Tests old, Rohit thanked Virat Kohli for leading the team to a position of strength ahead of his first Test as captain.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.