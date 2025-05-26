Chandigarh: Tampered power meter? Come clean by June 9 to avoid legal action

The Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has launched a Voluntary Declaration Scheme (VDS), offering consumers a final opportunity to admit to tampered electricity meters without facing legal action. According to Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited, no complaint or police case will be registered in connection with meter tampering as long as the disclosure is made before June 9. (HT)

The scheme is specifically designed for consumers who have tampered with their electricity meters and now wish to regularise their connections.

In accordance with the 2018 regulations of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), CPDL is offering consumers a one-time chance to admit their wrongdoing and rectify it.

Moreover, the penalty — a 12-month assessment fee — will be halved to a six-month fee.

CPDL has clarified that this is a one-time opportunity, and after this period, strict action will be taken under regular rules if meter tampering is found. Therefore, consumers are urged to take advantage of this scheme within the stipulated time and regularise their electricity connections.

New meter’s cost to be borne by the consumer

Under this scheme, consumers will be required to get a new meter installed and the cost of the new meter will have to be borne by them.

The electricity meter and service cable will be provided and installed by CPDL, eliminating unnecessary delays, and making the entire process seamless and convenient.

Also, to streamline the process, CPDL has stated that the new meters will be installed within 72 hours of payment.

To avail of this scheme, consumers can visit the CPDL website at www.chandigarhpower.com to learn about the process or contact their respective SDO (sub-divisional officer) offices.

For more information, consumers can contact the helpline number 9240216666 or email at connectcpdl@rpsg.in.