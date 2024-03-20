Chandigarh to arm EV charging stations with CCTVs to curb theft spree

Rattled by thieves stealing equipment worth over ₹1 crore from soon-to-be launched electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the city, the Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has decided to set up CCTV cameras at each location to prevent further thefts. In all, CREST is installing 53 charging stations, of which 18 were readied in early March. However, thieves made off with around 100 charging guns, each costing around ₹ 1.2 lakh, from various locations, including Sector 26 and Sector 42, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

CREST, the nodal agency for implementation of EV Policy in UT, is installing charging stations across the city in a bid to develop Chandigarh as a model EV city. In all, the society is installing 53 charging stations, of which 18 were readied in early March.

However, thieves made off with around 100 charging guns, each costing around ₹1.2 lakh, from various locations, including Sector 26 and Sector 42. They even took away copper cables. At two of the targeted sites, all equipment, including batteries, in the charging machines were stolen.

Sukhwinder Singh Abrol, project director, CREST, said, “As per the detailed assessment made by the department, equipment worth ₹1 crore has been stolen since March first week. The loss is covered under insurance. But the matter has been taken up with UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and Chandigarh DGP Surendra Singh Yadav for speedy investigation.”

“We are working to fix the vandalised machines, wherever possible, so that the inauguration on March 31 stays on course. Also, we will set up CCTV cameras at every charging station to avoid more thefts,” said Abrol.