 Chandigarh to arm EV charging stations with CCTVs to curb theft spree - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh to arm EV charging stations with CCTVs to curb theft spree

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 20, 2024 09:06 AM IST

CREST, the nodal agency for implementation of EV Policy in UT, is installing charging stations across the city in a bid to develop Chandigarh as a model EV city

Rattled by thieves stealing equipment worth over 1 crore from soon-to-be launched electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the city, the Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has decided to set up CCTV cameras at each location to prevent further thefts.

In all, CREST is installing 53 charging stations, of which 18 were readied in early March. However, thieves made off with around 100 charging guns, each costing around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 lakh, from various locations, including Sector 26 and Sector 42, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
In all, CREST is installing 53 charging stations, of which 18 were readied in early March. However, thieves made off with around 100 charging guns, each costing around 1.2 lakh, from various locations, including Sector 26 and Sector 42, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

CREST, the nodal agency for implementation of EV Policy in UT, is installing charging stations across the city in a bid to develop Chandigarh as a model EV city. In all, the society is installing 53 charging stations, of which 18 were readied in early March.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, thieves made off with around 100 charging guns, each costing around 1.2 lakh, from various locations, including Sector 26 and Sector 42. They even took away copper cables. At two of the targeted sites, all equipment, including batteries, in the charging machines were stolen.

Sukhwinder Singh Abrol, project director, CREST, said, “As per the detailed assessment made by the department, equipment worth 1 crore has been stolen since March first week. The loss is covered under insurance. But the matter has been taken up with UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and Chandigarh DGP Surendra Singh Yadav for speedy investigation.”

“We are working to fix the vandalised machines, wherever possible, so that the inauguration on March 31 stays on course. Also, we will set up CCTV cameras at every charging station to avoid more thefts,” said Abrol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh to arm EV charging stations with CCTVs to curb theft spree
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On