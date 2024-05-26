 Chandigarh: Trio caught with 2 kg charas, 958 gm opium - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Trio caught with 2 kg charas, 958 gm opium

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 26, 2024 08:42 AM IST

In the first case, the accused were identified as Rajdeep Singh, 37, and Gagandeep Singh, 31, both residents of Zirakpur; During a search near Sector 24, the police recovered 968gm charas from Rajdeep and 952 gm charas from Gagandeep

Chandigarh Police arrested three men in separate cases after recovering 2 kg charas and 958 gm opium from their possession.

Two of the accused were arrested on Friday and a case under Sections 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at Sector-11 police station. (iStock)
Two of the accused were arrested on Friday and a case under Sections 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at Sector-11 police station. (iStock)

In the first case, the accused were identified as Rajdeep Singh, 37, and Gagandeep Singh, 31, both residents of Zirakpur. During a search near Sector 24, the police recovered 968 gm charas from Rajdeep and 952 gm charas from Gagandeep. In total, 1.92 kg charas was recovered from the duo.

They were arrested on Friday and a case under Sections 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector-11 police station.

In the second case, police arrested Gurjeet Singh, 37, a resident of Rupnagar, from near Sector 40 C/D T-point on Friday.

He was driving a Toyota Fortuner when he was signalled by the police to stop and during checking, 31 gm charas and 958 gm opium were recovered from his possession

A case under Sections 18 and 20 of the NDPS Act was registered at Sector-39 police station.

