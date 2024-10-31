Chandigarh: Two wanted for ‘digital arrest’ scam land in police net

In a major breakthrough, city’s Cyber crime police station, in a joint operation with the Chennai police, nabbed two persons who were wanted in a “digital arrest” case. According to police, the duo was involved in opening and arranging multiple mule bank accounts, which were further handed over to other criminals on commission basis for felicitating transactions of cheated money. (Shutterstock)

The Cyber crime police station had received information from Chennai police that a resident of Chennai was cheated of ₹1 crore through the “digital arrest” scam. During probe, Chennai police established the accused’s link with Chandigarh.

They provided the UT police an account number at UCO Bank, Chandigarh, used to make the fraudulent transaction and further withdrawals.

After verification, the Cyber cell police station provided all requisite technical assistance to trace the accused, who were subsequently apprehended and handed over to the Chennai police.

The duo was identified as Pradeep Singh, a native of Rajasthan, and Yashdeep Singh, a resident of Mohali, both aged 24.

According to police, they were involved in opening and arranging multiple mule bank accounts, which were further handed over to other criminals on commission basis for felicitating transactions of cheated money.

A digital arrest scam involves scammers impersonating as government officials, especially from law-enforcement departments. They contact their victims through phone calls and later switch to video through WhatsApp and Skype.

The callers mostly pretend to be either police personnel or officials from the customs department and CBI. After the scammers switch to video, victims are generally shown a police station-like set-up to make them believe that the call is being made by cops.

This scam is leading to significant financial losses as victims are coerced into transferring large amounts of money. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alerted citizens about this issue.