Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Two wanted for ‘digital arrest’ scam land in police net

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 31, 2024 08:24 AM IST

The duo was identified as Pradeep Singh, a native of Rajasthan, and Yashdeep Singh, a resident of Mohali, both aged 24

In a major breakthrough, city’s Cyber crime police station, in a joint operation with the Chennai police, nabbed two persons who were wanted in a “digital arrest” case.

According to police, the duo was involved in opening and arranging multiple mule bank accounts, which were further handed over to other criminals on commission basis for felicitating transactions of cheated money. (Shutterstock)
According to police, the duo was involved in opening and arranging multiple mule bank accounts, which were further handed over to other criminals on commission basis for felicitating transactions of cheated money. (Shutterstock)

The Cyber crime police station had received information from Chennai police that a resident of Chennai was cheated of 1 crore through the “digital arrest” scam. During probe, Chennai police established the accused’s link with Chandigarh.

They provided the UT police an account number at UCO Bank, Chandigarh, used to make the fraudulent transaction and further withdrawals.

After verification, the Cyber cell police station provided all requisite technical assistance to trace the accused, who were subsequently apprehended and handed over to the Chennai police.

The duo was identified as Pradeep Singh, a native of Rajasthan, and Yashdeep Singh, a resident of Mohali, both aged 24.

According to police, they were involved in opening and arranging multiple mule bank accounts, which were further handed over to other criminals on commission basis for felicitating transactions of cheated money.

A digital arrest scam involves scammers impersonating as government officials, especially from law-enforcement departments. They contact their victims through phone calls and later switch to video through WhatsApp and Skype.

The callers mostly pretend to be either police personnel or officials from the customs department and CBI. After the scammers switch to video, victims are generally shown a police station-like set-up to make them believe that the call is being made by cops.

This scam is leading to significant financial losses as victims are coerced into transferring large amounts of money. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alerted citizens about this issue.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //