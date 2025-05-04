Chandigarh: Woman crossing road in Sector 30 hit by bike, killed

In a tragic accident, a woman in her late 60s was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the Sector 29/30 dividing road, police said on Saturday. The accused biker helped rush the injured woman to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, in a private vehicle. However, despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. (iStock)

According to police, on Thursday, the victim, Gulsan Ahuja, a resident of Sector 30-B, was on her way to the ECHS Hospital in Sector 47 with her son Dheeraj Ahuja.

Around 1.10 pm, while attempting to cross the road from near the bus stop on the Sector 30 side, she was struck by a motorcycle coming from the Sector 29/30 light point.

Dheeraj, who was a few steps behind his mother, told the police that the motorcycle was being driven at a high speed and in a negligent manner. The impact caused his mother to fall to the ground, leading to serious injuries. The motorcyclist also fell due to the force of the collision.

The accused rider, identified as Utkarsh Singh, a resident of Sector 46-C, reportedly helped rush the injured woman to GMCH, Sector 32, in a private vehicle. However, despite medical efforts, Gulsan succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Following Dheeraj’s complaint, the Chandigarh Police booked the biker under Sections 281, 125 and 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Industrial Area police station, and arrested him.