Chandigarh News / Channi announces 1,000 cr for Chamkaur Sahib segment
Channi announces 1,000 cr for Chamkaur Sahib segment

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi also distributed the cheques for 60 crore to 75 panchayats of the Chamkaur Sahib block
The Punjab government has implemented the decision to waive the arrears of all consumers with power load of up to 2KW
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 01:09 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced development projects worth 1,000 crore for villages in the Chamkaur Sahib constituency. The CM also distributed the cheques for 60 crore to 75 panchayats of the Chamkaur Sahib block.

The chief minister also started the process of waiving the outstanding electricity bills as per his government’s promise made to the people by symbolically burning the copies of bills with pending arrears and asked the people to forget the liabilities. The Punjab government has implemented the decision to waive the arrears of all consumers with power load of up to 2KW.

He addressed gatherings at Sandhuan, Gaggon, Bhairon Majra, Bela, Wazidpur and Mehtot villages.

The CM announced 1.13 crore for a stadium at Mehtot village, besides constructing a 100-bedded hospital at Chamkaur Sahib.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021
