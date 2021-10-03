Channi seeks withdrawal of railway cases against farmers

Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday urged the chairman of the Railway Board to withdraw cases registered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) against members of farmers’ organisations.

As part of the ongoing agitation against three farm laws enacted by the Centre last year, members of different farmers’ organisations and unions had staged sit-ins on railway tracks in Punjab during 2020 and this year. The CM has impressed upon the Railway Board chairman to take a sympathetic view of the matter and consider the withdrawal of cases against members of various farmer bodies, a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

The RPF has registered as many as 30 cases against them, an official statement said.

CM waives income limit in Aashirwaad scheme

Acceding to the proposal of the social security, women and child development department, Channi ordered to either exempt or waive off the annual income limit of ₹32,790 in respect of girl beneficiaries of Aashirwaad scheme, who have lost both their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic. A spokesperson of the CMO said that now irrespective of the income, girl beneficiaries hailing from scheduled caste/Christian community, backward categories/caste, economically weaker categories, widows of any caste and divorcees/widows of SC category can avail the financial benefit under the said scheme on re-marriage. However, other norms of the scheme would remain unchanged, added Channi.

Nod for family pension for employees under NPS

The CM also gave nod to allow benefits of family pension in case of death-in-harness to employees covered under National Pension Scheme (NPS). This was done in accordance to the family pension guidelines of 2009 and subsequent instructions released in 2019. These rules will be applicable with suitable state government modifications in respect of employees covered under NPS as applicable to similarly placed employees in Government of India, as per the provisions under the Punjab civil services rules- Volume II.