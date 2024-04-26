Charanjit Channi responds to AAP’s jail remark, says people will give befitting reply

Congress’ Jalandhar candidate former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi dared the Punjab government to arrest him and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was hell-bent on framing him in fabricated corruption cases. Charanjit Singh Channi

His reaction came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said while the state government will continue in power, Channi will go to jail post-June 1 as ‘his corruption and scams will be exposed’. During his campaign, Channi had predicted the fall of the Bhagwant Mann government after the Lok Sabha elections claiming that ‘all is not well within the party’.

Channi said the Mann government has been hell-bent upon framing him in fabricated corruption cases but has nothing substantial.

“I am not afraid of the government and its threats of putting me in jail. They are trying their best for the past two years and playing vendetta politics against me but have found not even a single piece of evidence,” he said, adding, “I stand with my statements because the party has lost ground in Punjab, and people of the state will teach him (Bhagwant Mann) a lesson in coming Lok Sabha elections. The government has done nothing but fabricate political leaders in fake vigilance cases.”

Channi also slammed ‘insensitive and derogatory posters’ of him released by Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary. Vikramjit was suspended by Congress for ‘anti-party activities’ on Wednesday.

“Vikramjit has stooped to such a low level and has gone berserk to show his resentment after the Congress party denied him the ticket,” he said.