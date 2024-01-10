Charges framed against gangster Sampat Nehra in 2018 extortion case

Charges have been framed against gangster Sampat Nehra in an extortion case by the local court. He had sought money from the owner of Chandigarh-based chemist Kumar Brothers in 2018. Nehra was also produced in another court of JMIC, where another case of 2018 against him is going on. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On Tuesday, the case was listed at the district courts, Sector 43, Chandigarh, and the gangster was produced in person amid tight security from Bathinda jail. Charges have been framed by judicial magistrate Ist class (JMIC) Mayank Marwaha under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On April 17, 2018, Nehra was booked under Section 384 (extortion) of the IPC on the complaint of Ashwani Kumar, owner of Kumar Brothers medical stores in Sector 11 D, Chandigarh.

Ashwani had alleged that Nehra called him on the night of April 10, 2018, demanding ₹3 crore. “I had closed my shop and had reached near home when I got a call from someone introducing himself as Sampat Nehra, he said that my three boys will come to you and you give them ₹3 crores,” FIR reads.

When he shared his inability to pay the ransom amount and shared that he could pay only around ₹5 lakh, the gangster threatened him with dire consequences.

Nehra then allegedly disconnected the call after promising to call again in two days. Meanwhile, Ashwani approached the police.

Nehra was also produced in another court of JMIC on Tuesday, wherein another case of 2018 against him is going on. The second case dates back to June 8, 2018, when an FIR was registered against Nehra at the Sector 36 police station under Section 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Complainant Mohammad Kalam of Burail village in his complaint to the police, had stated that he runs a hotel in Kajheri village and on May 29, 2018, he got a call on WhatsApp from someone who introduced himself as Sampat Nehra and told him to give statement in favour of Kali Bhai, else he will kill him and his family.

He said he received calls and messages before the case was listed in court, through a particular number and he was told to withdraw the Kali Bhai case.

Kali Rajput was a resident of Balongi in Mohali and is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi group. He is wanted in cases of extortion, murder and attempt to murder had come in contact with Bishnoi during his stay in jail.

Kalam had filed a complaint against members of the Kali gang, who allegedly took away his money and friend’s vehicle.