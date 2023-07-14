Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / DA case chargesheet: Ex-MLA Dhillon spent 240% more than his income in five years, say VB

ByParteek Singh Mahal
Jul 14, 2023 01:09 AM IST

The chargesheet filed in the court of additional sessions judge Rajeev Kalra claimed that Dhillon spent 242% more than his known sources of income from 2017-2022 when he was the MLA

Faridkot

Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon
The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Thursday filed a 1,158-page chargesheet against former Congress MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

During investigation, it has been established that the total income of the Dhillon during the probe period (2017-2022) was 3.18 crore and the expenditure was 10.72 crore. Dhillon has spent 7.53 crore more than his known sources of income in five years, the VB chargesheet added.

The VB arrested Dhillon on May 16 for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The VB booked Dhillon and his two aides Gursewak Singh and Rajwinder Singh under Sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A VB official said Dhillon spent 2.7 crore more on a farmhouse in New Chandigarh which he did not disclose during questioning.

“Dhillon was in possession of benami properties. A total of 42-acre of land at Mumara village was purchased by him in the name of Gursewak,” a VB official said.

Since the arrest in the disproportionate assets case, Dhillon is lodged in jail. Former MLA’s bail application was rejected by a Faridkot court on June 4.

    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

