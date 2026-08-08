Charkhi Dadri firing accused arrested after police encounter

A key accused in Thursday’s firing incident in Charkhi Dadri was arrested following a police encounter during a joint operation by the special task force (STF), Rohtak, and Charkhi Dadri police. Police retaliated in self-defence; the accused sustained a bullet injury in his right leg and was overpowered. (HT FILE)

According to the police, the accused, identified as Rohit alias Katiya, a resident of Majra (Dubaldhan) village in Jhajjar district, allegedly opened fire on the police while attempting to flee after being intercepted on the Baund-Kalanour road. Police retaliated in self-defence; the accused sustained a bullet injury in his right leg and was overpowered. An illegal pistol was recovered from his possession.

Police said a joint search operation was underway to trace those involved in the firing incident that took place in Charkhi Dadri on August 6 injuring seven people. Acting on a tip-off, police received information that the accused was travelling towards Baund village in a white car with registration number HR19U-6405.

A police checkpoint was established on the Baund-Kalanour road to intercept the vehicle. As the police team attempted to stop the car, the accused allegedly fired at the personnel while trying to escape, triggering a brief exchange of fire.