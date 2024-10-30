Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CHB board re-constituted for 3 years

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 30, 2024 06:41 PM IST

The official board members include CHB chief executive officer (CEO), UT finance secretary, UT estate officer, UT chief architect and UT chief engineer

Nearly two months after the term of board members of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) ended, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has re-constituted the board for a period of three years.

The three-year term of the CHB board had ended on September 7 this year. (HT photo)
The three-year term of the CHB board had ended on September 7 this year. (HT photo)

The official board members include CHB chief executive officer (CEO), UT finance secretary, UT estate officer, UT chief architect and UT chief engineer, while the non-official members are BJP leader and former councillor Shakti Prakash Devshali, retired PCS officer Balbir Singh Dhol and a city-based architect Vinod Joshi.

The three-year term of the CHB board had ended on September 7 this year.

Surprisingly, the board has failed to convene a meeting for the past 17 months, with the last one being held in May last year.

The post of CHB chairman has also remained vacant for the last six years. The last regular chairperson of the board was Maninder Singh Bains, who was transferred in March 2018 and, since then, various UT advisers have held the additional charge as the board’s chairperson.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //