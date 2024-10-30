CHB board re-constituted for 3 years

Nearly two months after the term of board members of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) ended, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has re-constituted the board for a period of three years. The three-year term of the CHB board had ended on September 7 this year. (HT photo)

The official board members include CHB chief executive officer (CEO), UT finance secretary, UT estate officer, UT chief architect and UT chief engineer, while the non-official members are BJP leader and former councillor Shakti Prakash Devshali, retired PCS officer Balbir Singh Dhol and a city-based architect Vinod Joshi.

Surprisingly, the board has failed to convene a meeting for the past 17 months, with the last one being held in May last year.

The post of CHB chairman has also remained vacant for the last six years. The last regular chairperson of the board was Maninder Singh Bains, who was transferred in March 2018 and, since then, various UT advisers have held the additional charge as the board’s chairperson.