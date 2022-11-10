CHB e-auction: 3BHK flat in Sector 63 fetches 1.36 crore

The e-auction conducted by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) for both residential and commercial properties ended up a damp squib as only 13 units out of 153 were sold till Wednesday.

However, a three-bedroom flat in Sector 63 went for ₹1.36 crore against its reserve price of ₹1.07 crore, while a 2BHK flat in the same sector was sold for ₹95 lakh against the reserve price of ₹72 lakh.

Out of the total 95 commercial properties on leasehold basis, only three found takers, while just 10 residential properties out of 58 on freehold basis were sold.

The board had invited bids between October 20 and November 9. It has fetched ₹7.62 crore against the reserve price of ₹6.81 crore by selling both commercial and residential properties.

Nine residential properties out of 10 were sold at Sector 63, while two commercial sites went to the bidders at Manimajra and one at Sector 38 (West).

In the last auction held in October, CHB had managed to sell only 29 out of 179 properties.

CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said, “Though we have earned ₹7.62 crore, people are not showing any interest in commercial properties due to the leasehold factor. Regarding the residential properties, most of those in Manimajra remained unsold, but Sector-63 properties found takers.”

He said the highest bidder is required to make 25% payment by November 16 to avoid forfeiture of earnest money deposit and blacklisting from future tendering processes of CHB, he added.

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president of Property Federation, Chandigarh, said leasehold factor remains the main reason behind the unsold commercial units. “We urge the authorities concerned to take up the matter with the Union ministry and sort out the issue of conversion from leasehold to freehold,” he added.

The details of the successful highest bidders have been uploaded on www.chbonline.in.

In the July auction, CHB had found no takers for both residential and commercial properties, while in June, the board had managed to sell only six of the 31 freehold units.