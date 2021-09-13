CHB initiates 28-lakh repair work of commercial properties

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will be spending ₹28.74 lakh on repairing and face-lifting its commercial properties, which are in a dilapidated state due to non-allotment for the last 30 to 40 years.

A survey was recently conducted by a CHB chief engineer, which revealed that the condition of these properties was deteriorating due to lack of allotment and timely repair.

A board official said that they had allotted the repair work to Panchkula-based Shiksha Enterprises, which will have to complete the work within 45 days. Work is expected to start from September 14.

Apart from this, the board is also getting residential properties repaired for ₹15 lakh. Repair work of booths and shops will be done at the Modern Housing Complex in Manimajra, Sectors 38 (West), 49, 51, 61 and other sectors.