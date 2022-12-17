CHB official caught taking bribe awarded 7-year RI

A local court has awarded a former Chandigarh Housing Board official seven years of rigorous imprisonment after he was caught accepting a ₹7,000 bribe.

The accused, Rajesh Kumar, 53, who was working as a senior assistant in the accounts branch of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) was caught in the trap laid by the UT vigilance department in 2015 on the complaint of one Bikram Jit Singh of Phase 11, Mohali.

The complainant alleged that the accused had already accepted a bribe of ₹2,000 and was asking for another bribe of ₹7,000, after which a trap was laid. Around ₹36,675 was recovered from the accused. A case was registered at the vigilance police station.

The prosecution examined 21 witnesses, while the defence argued that a government employee can only ask for a bribe for the work under his jurisdiction and the prosecution had not presented any evidence that the accused had authority to reduce the penalty imposed by the CHB on the house of the brother of the complainant, in which the complainant also has a 50% share. The court however held the accused guilty.

The court observed that “Corruption in a civilized society is a disease like cancer, which, if not detected and cured in time, is sure to malign the polity of our country, leading to disastrous consequences. This has entered society to such an extent that many persons think it is unavoidable. Many see it as normal and not immoral, which is disturbing. The corrupt have turned and twisted the system to suit them and have thrived. Many have prospered. Corruption is a social evil, which has eroded the applicability of justice and fairness in society.”

For offences under Section 7 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the convict was sentenced to five years and seven years of rigorous imprisonment respectively, and will have to pay a fine of ₹75,000 as well.