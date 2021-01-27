IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CHB plans to cut property reserve prices by 10%
CHB plans to cut property reserve prices by 10%
CHB plans to cut property reserve prices by 10%
chandigarh news

CHB plans to cut property reserve prices by 10%

Stating that the economic scenario hasn’t changed since the 2019 auction, CEO said the cut was suggested by the CHB committee on reserve price
READ FULL STORY
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:46 PM IST

A 10% price cut is on the cards for Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) properties slated to be auctioned in February.

CHB plans to auction residential and commercial properties, both leasehold and freehold, at 10% lower reserve prices than that in its last auction in December 2019.

Confirming the development, Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer (CEO), CHB, said: “The reserve price has been decreased keeping in mind the current real estate market and as the response to the 2019 auction was not on expected lines.”

Stating that the economic scenario hasn’t changed since the 2019 auction, Garg said the cut was suggested by the CHB committee on reserve price. “The final decision on the reduction will be taken by the UT adviser, who is also the CHB chairman,” he said.

In all, there are 119 residential properties on offer, of which 11 are leasehold and 108 are freehold. These properties are mainly located in Sectors 38 West, 39, 51, 61, 63, and Manimajra. All the 150 commercial properties on offer are leasehold, and are mainly in Sectors 51 and 61 besides Manimajra and Maloya.

All these are leftover properties, which either couldn’t get buyers in the previous auctions and schemes or have been resumed on account of non-payment of dues.

“The condition of such properties, which have remained vacant for a long time, is deteriorating. CHB is losing revenue simultaneously, and has to also spend considerable sums of money on their maintenance,” said a CHB official, wishing to remain anonymous.

Encroachment is also a concern, because of which CHB has formed a team dedicated to periodically checking all vacant properties, said the official.

Move to attract buyers

CHB’s last auction in December 2019 turned out to be a damp squib due to lack of buyer response to its 212 properties, the blame for which was pinned on high reserve prices.

The offerings included 64 residential units, of which nine were on leasehold and 55 on freehold. Most of these were located in Sector 63.

CHB also faced flak for the high property prices. The highest reserve price of 1.07 crore was fixed for a freehold three-bedroom apartment in Sector 63. In the leasehold segment, a high income group apartment in Sector 39 had a reserve price of 1.31 crore.

The reserve price of an economically weaker section apartment in Sector 51 was 30 lakh, and that of a one-bedroom apartment in Sector 63 was 54.80 lakh.

All the 48 commercial properties offered were on leasehold. Their price ranged from 50 lakh to 2 crore.

“Leasehold properties generally don’t attract buyers. This year, too, CHB doesn’t expect a great response to these. Even in the UT estate office auction in 2019, no commercial property could be sold, while all residential properties (which were on freehold) were auctioned at much higher bids than reserve prices,” the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
851 vaccinated against Covid in Chandigarh tricity
851 vaccinated against Covid in Chandigarh tricity
chandigarh news

851 vaccinated against Covid in Chandigarh tricity

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Meanwhile, the tricity recorded 77 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday while a lone death was reported from Mohali
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajni Bector, 80, is an alumna of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Rajni Bector, 80, is an alumna of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

My phone hasn’t stopped ringing, says Rajni Bector after winning Padma Shri

By Aneesha Sareen Kumar, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Ever since the news of her being honoured with the Padma Shri broke, Rajni Bector’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ten teams have been constituted to cull 25,000 birds at Evergreen poultry farm.
Ten teams have been constituted to cull 25,000 birds at Evergreen poultry farm.
chandigarh news

Bird flu confirmed at third poultry farm in Dera Bassi

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:51 PM IST
The samples had tested posted at the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL), Jalandhar, last week, following which they had been forwarded to the Bhopal lab
READ FULL STORY
Close
Auto driver, 2 aides rob woman passenger at knifepoint in Chandigarh
Auto driver, 2 aides rob woman passenger at knifepoint in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Auto driver, 2 aides rob woman passenger at knifepoint in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:48 PM IST
An auto-rickshaw driver and two others have been booked for robbing a woman passenger at knifepoint near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
CHB plans to cut property reserve prices by 10%
CHB plans to cut property reserve prices by 10%
chandigarh news

CHB plans to cut property reserve prices by 10%

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:46 PM IST
Stating that the economic scenario hasn’t changed since the 2019 auction, CEO said the cut was suggested by the CHB committee on reserve price
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Punjab government had filed two review petitions with the NGT, saying the state had taken remedial measures and was willing to spend <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore on landscaping Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. The tribunal observed that taking future steps is not a ground for not paying compensation for the damage already caused. (Representative image.)
The Punjab government had filed two review petitions with the NGT, saying the state had taken remedial measures and was willing to spend 50 crore on landscaping Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. The tribunal observed that taking future steps is not a ground for not paying compensation for the damage already caused. (Representative image.)
chandigarh news

NGT directs Punjab to deposit 50 cr with CPCB immediately

By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Tribunal rejects state govt’s review plea and asks it to deposit amount with Central Pollution Control Board forthwith for eco-restoration of the Sutlej and Beas rivers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)
chandigarh news

Tractor rally violence: Sunny Deol distances himself from Deep Sidhu

By Anil Sharma
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Sidhu is a Punjabi film actor-turned-activist who allegedly led a mob of protesting farmers that stormed the Red Fort and hoisted a flag there on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurmeet Singh Kular, Ludhiana based-entrepreneur and president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO) at his cycle parts unit in Ludhiana (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
Gurmeet Singh Kular, Ludhiana based-entrepreneur and president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO) at his cycle parts unit in Ludhiana (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
budget

‘Centre should simplify taxes, support MSMEs’: FICO Prez

By Aneesha Sareen, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:14 AM IST
  • In pre-Covid times, I worked with 240 workers. 140 of these left and didn't return. I am managing with only 100 workers, says Kular
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Deep Sidhu stated that the national flag was not removed from the flagpole at the Red Fort and that nobody raised a question over the country's unity and integrity.(PTI File Photo)
Actor Deep Sidhu stated that the national flag was not removed from the flagpole at the Red Fort and that nobody raised a question over the country's unity and integrity.(PTI File Photo)
chandigarh news

Actor Deep Sidhu denies removing tricolour, calls protest 'symbolic'

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Amid outrage over flag incident, actor Deep Sidhu says did not remove tricolour, it was only a 'symbolic protest'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Additional chief secretary (ACS, health) Rajeev Arora said that 33,215 healthcare workers (HCWs) were inoculated on January 25, a day designated as Covid-19 Vaccination Day by the state health department. (Reuters)
Additional chief secretary (ACS, health) Rajeev Arora said that 33,215 healthcare workers (HCWs) were inoculated on January 25, a day designated as Covid-19 Vaccination Day by the state health department. (Reuters)
chandigarh news

Covid vaccination crosses lakh mark in Haryana

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Only four districts in the state now have a critical positivity rate of more than 6%. Panipat is the latest to exit from the critical category, while Jhajjar with a positivity rate of 2.1% for a second consecutive week remained on the brink of entering the desirable positivity rate category of less that 2%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava (HT Photo)
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dealing with protesting farmers tightrope walk : Haryana DGP

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:30 PM IST
State police chief Manoj Yadava says managing farmers’ protest on Delhi borders through dialogue, better intelligence and preventive steps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Tikri border headed for Delhi on tractors on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)
Farmers at Tikri border headed for Delhi on tractors on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Farmers remove police barricades at Singhu, Tikri to begin tractor march before schedule

By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Shower petals on police as long queue of tractor-trolleys, cars and motrocycles gets rolling on Ambala-Delhi and Rohtak-Delhi highways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many vehicles were freshly painted and decorated with flowers, with the Tricolour affixed on one side and carrying ration, mattresses and other essentials.(Sanjeev Sehgal/HT Photos)
Many vehicles were freshly painted and decorated with flowers, with the Tricolour affixed on one side and carrying ration, mattresses and other essentials.(Sanjeev Sehgal/HT Photos)
chandigarh news

Thousands leave for Delhi ahead of rally from Punjab, Haryana

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Amritsar/jalandhar/karnal/rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:34 AM IST
  • In the Haryana districts of Rohtak, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Dadri, villages emptied out as farmers drove to Delhi in tractors-trailers, cars, SUVs and motorbikes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balwant Singh Rajoana main accused in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh murder case.(HT File photo)
Balwant Singh Rajoana main accused in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh murder case.(HT File photo)
chandigarh news

SC gives Centre two weeks to decide on Rajoana mercy plea

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:22 AM IST
  • Rajaona was convicted over the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in August 1995.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandeep Singh (captain) (HT File Photo)
Mandeep Singh (captain) (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Punjab to take on Karnataka in quarters

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:34 AM IST
After a successful run in the league stage, Punjab will now be facing defending champions Karnataka in the quarter-final tie to be played at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP