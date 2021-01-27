CHB plans to cut property reserve prices by 10%
A 10% price cut is on the cards for Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) properties slated to be auctioned in February.
CHB plans to auction residential and commercial properties, both leasehold and freehold, at 10% lower reserve prices than that in its last auction in December 2019.
Confirming the development, Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer (CEO), CHB, said: “The reserve price has been decreased keeping in mind the current real estate market and as the response to the 2019 auction was not on expected lines.”
Stating that the economic scenario hasn’t changed since the 2019 auction, Garg said the cut was suggested by the CHB committee on reserve price. “The final decision on the reduction will be taken by the UT adviser, who is also the CHB chairman,” he said.
In all, there are 119 residential properties on offer, of which 11 are leasehold and 108 are freehold. These properties are mainly located in Sectors 38 West, 39, 51, 61, 63, and Manimajra. All the 150 commercial properties on offer are leasehold, and are mainly in Sectors 51 and 61 besides Manimajra and Maloya.
All these are leftover properties, which either couldn’t get buyers in the previous auctions and schemes or have been resumed on account of non-payment of dues.
“The condition of such properties, which have remained vacant for a long time, is deteriorating. CHB is losing revenue simultaneously, and has to also spend considerable sums of money on their maintenance,” said a CHB official, wishing to remain anonymous.
Encroachment is also a concern, because of which CHB has formed a team dedicated to periodically checking all vacant properties, said the official.
Move to attract buyers
CHB’s last auction in December 2019 turned out to be a damp squib due to lack of buyer response to its 212 properties, the blame for which was pinned on high reserve prices.
The offerings included 64 residential units, of which nine were on leasehold and 55 on freehold. Most of these were located in Sector 63.
CHB also faced flak for the high property prices. The highest reserve price of ₹1.07 crore was fixed for a freehold three-bedroom apartment in Sector 63. In the leasehold segment, a high income group apartment in Sector 39 had a reserve price of ₹1.31 crore.
The reserve price of an economically weaker section apartment in Sector 51 was ₹30 lakh, and that of a one-bedroom apartment in Sector 63 was ₹54.80 lakh.
All the 48 commercial properties offered were on leasehold. Their price ranged from ₹50 lakh to ₹2 crore.
“Leasehold properties generally don’t attract buyers. This year, too, CHB doesn’t expect a great response to these. Even in the UT estate office auction in 2019, no commercial property could be sold, while all residential properties (which were on freehold) were auctioned at much higher bids than reserve prices,” the official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
851 vaccinated against Covid in Chandigarh tricity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My phone hasn’t stopped ringing, says Rajni Bector after winning Padma Shri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu confirmed at third poultry farm in Dera Bassi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auto driver, 2 aides rob woman passenger at knifepoint in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CHB plans to cut property reserve prices by 10%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT directs Punjab to deposit ₹50 cr with CPCB immediately
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally violence: Sunny Deol distances himself from Deep Sidhu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Centre should simplify taxes, support MSMEs’: FICO Prez
- In pre-Covid times, I worked with 240 workers. 140 of these left and didn't return. I am managing with only 100 workers, says Kular
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actor Deep Sidhu denies removing tricolour, calls protest 'symbolic'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination crosses lakh mark in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dealing with protesting farmers tightrope walk : Haryana DGP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers remove police barricades at Singhu, Tikri to begin tractor march before schedule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands leave for Delhi ahead of rally from Punjab, Haryana
- In the Haryana districts of Rohtak, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Dadri, villages emptied out as farmers drove to Delhi in tractors-trailers, cars, SUVs and motorbikes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC gives Centre two weeks to decide on Rajoana mercy plea
- Rajaona was convicted over the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in August 1995.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Punjab to take on Karnataka in quarters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox