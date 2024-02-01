 Check illegal mining in Jalandhar Cantt villages: Cong MLAs to DC - Hindustan Times
Check illegal mining in Jalandhar Cantt villages: Cong MLAs to DC

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 02, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Congress leaders in Jalandhar met with the deputy commissioner to report alleged illegal mining in five villages in the Jalandhar Cantt constituency. They urged the district administration to take strict action against the sand mafia.

Senior Congress leaders led by Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh met deputy commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal to apprise him about alleged illegal mining in five adjoining villages in the Jalandhar Cantt constituency on Thursday.

Pargat, who was accompanied by Shahkot MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, Jalandhar north MLA Avtar Singh Junior and panchayat members of affected villages, urged the district administration to take stringent action against sand mafia for carrying out illegal mining in his constituency.

“The mining mafia has chosen to exceed their jurisdiction by delving into 35 acres, 15 acres in Khera, 12 acres in New Diwalai, three acres in Cholang and two acres in Bhode Saprai and other acres in Kukarpind and Jandiali villages,” the Congress MLA said.

He added that such illegal activity was being done on the embankments of Kali Bein. “The embankments near the rivulet have been dug 30-35 deep into the earth, thereby removing the top alluvium soil and then smuggling it out by illegitimate transport means and selling it at exorbitant prices. All this activity is being carried out in full public view,” he said.

Sherowalia said, “We will hold a protest if no action is taken within 15 days.”

The deputy commissioner said the required action will be taken according to the course of law and he will seek a detailed report from the department concerned at the earliest.

