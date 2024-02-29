 Chhatbir zoo’s Bengal tiger sent to Ludhiana zoo for genetic diversity - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chhatbir zoo’s Bengal tiger sent to Ludhiana zoo for genetic diversity

Chhatbir zoo’s Bengal tiger sent to Ludhiana zoo for genetic diversity

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 29, 2024 06:05 AM IST

Aman, an adult male Bengal tiger at Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, has been translocated to Ludhiana Tiger Safari in line with the guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

Aman’s arrival at the Ludhiana Tiger Safari comes weeks after the only tiger at the zoo died of illness on January 31, 2023. (HT Photo)
The transfer is aimed at tiger conservation and promoting genetic diversity among captive populations, said zoo officials.

Aman was born to sire and dam, Abhay and Trush, at Kanpur zoo in July 2012 and brought to Chhatbir zoo in February 2015 as part of an animal exchange programme. He and his mate, Diya, successfully bred and raised many litters, officials said.

Aman’s arrival at the Ludhiana Tiger Safari comes weeks after the only tiger at the zoo died of illness on January 31, 2023. At Chhatbir zoo, his departure will bring down the total strength of tigers to five.

