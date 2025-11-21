Chheharta murder case: Main shooter injured in encounter

Amritsar police on Thursday arrested the main shooter Jobanpreet Singh and his accomplice in the Chheharta murder case, though the shooter suffered a leg injury during an encounter that broke out while a weapon was being recovered. Police recovered the Austria-made Glock 9mm pistol during the incident. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On Tuesday morning, victim Varinder Singh was shot by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Gurdwara Chheharta Sahib as he was returning after dropping his children at school. He later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

A case was registered under Sections 103 and 61(2) of the BNS and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Police Station Chheharta.

Police had earlier arrested accused Gurlal Singh and his wife Paramjit Kaur during the investigation. Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that further probe led to the swift arrest of the main shooter, Jobanpreet Singh alias Joban, and his associate Sukhbir Singh.

“During interrogation, Jobanpreet Singh revealed that he had hidden the Glock 9mm pistol used in the crime and agreed to help recover it. When asked if the weapon was loaded, he said it was empty. The police took him to the spot he identified. However, once there, he suddenly seized the concealed pistol and fired at head constable Gurinder Singh, though the bullet did not hit him,” Bhullar said.

“In retaliation, Inspector Lovepreet Singh, SHO Chheharta, fired one round from his service weapon to protect the police team, injuring the accused in the right leg. He was rushed to hospital for treatment,” he added.

Police recovered the Austria-made Glock 9mm pistol during the incident. Officials said the shooters had been hired by the main conspirator, Nishan Singh, who promised to send them abroad, specifically to Dubai, in return for carrying out the killing.

Nishan Singh himself is believed to be living overseas.