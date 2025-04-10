Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chief engineer’s death case: Former HPPCL MD gets interim protection from arrest till May 2

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 10, 2025 07:34 AM IST

Extending interim relief, the high court single bench of justice Virender Singh has directed Meena to join investigation while restraining the police from taking any coercive action against Menna in connection with the FIR

Himachal Pradesh high court on Wednesday extended interim relief to former managing director Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Harikesh Meena, during resumed hearing of his anticipatory bail in the abetment to suicide case registered after death of chief engineer-cum-general manager of the corporation, Vimal Negi.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a supplementary status report before the high court, details of which remain unknown. (HT File)
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a supplementary status report before the high court, details of which remain unknown. (HT File)

Extending interim relief, the high court single bench of justice Virender Singh has directed Meena to join investigation while restraining the police from taking any coercive action against Menna in connection with the FIR.

The case is now listed for May 2.

Negi’s body was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18, eight days after he was reported missing on March 10. His family has alleged that Negi was under immense mental stress and was being harassed by senior officials at HPPCL.

Following a complaint filed by his wife Kiran Negi, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide on March 22. In her complaint, Kiran accused top HPPCL officials, including director (electrical) Desh Raj, the corporation’s managing director of mental harassment and alleged mistreatment despite Negi’s deteriorating health.

Advocate NS Chandel, representing Meena, said “The court has barred any coercive steps till the next date.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to co-accused Desh Raj on April 4 restraining coercive measures until July 22, 2025. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a supplementary status report before the high court, details of which remain unknown.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chief engineer’s death case: Former HPPCL MD gets interim protection from arrest till May 2
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On