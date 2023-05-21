Aggrieved Rajasthani farmers call on Bhagwant Mann to discuss canal water issues

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday held a meeting in Bathinda with farmer union leaders from Rajasthan, during which he was apprised about incidents of contamination and disruption in the canal water supply in upstream Punjab. Mann also reviewed the preparedness of the irrigation department in the semi-arid south Malwa belt where kharif crops of cotton and paddy are economic lifelines. (HT Filel Photo)

Top officials of the state water resources were also present in the meeting. Official sources said that over the last few years, farmers in Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar from the adjoining state of Rajasthan had been raising issues related to incidents of contamination and disruption in the canal water supply in upstream Punjab. They had been demanding a meeting with CM Mann to highlight their concerns.

“Officials of Punjab water resources department had arranged a meeting of farmer representatives with the CM. Various issues were discussed and the CM assured the visiting farmer representatives of timely redressal,” said an official privy to the meeting.

Meanwhile, CM also reviewed the preparedness of the irrigation department in the semi-arid south Malwa belt where kharif crops of cotton and paddy are economic lifelines.

Members of Punjab Theka Mulazam Union gathered near Rose Garden to demand regularisation of outsourced and contractual staff. Protesters were not allowed to march towards the guest house and several of them were detained by the police.