Himachal CM asks DCs to assess rain damage in 3 days

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Sep 01, 2023 11:55 PM IST

In a virtual meeting on Thursday, Sukhu asked officials to thoroughly evaluate damages in their districts and designate flood-ravaged regions as disaster-affected zones, a release issued on Friday said

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the deputy commissioners (DC) to assess the losses suffered by the state due to heavy rains and submit a report within three days.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

In a virtual meeting on Thursday, Sukhu asked them to thoroughly evaluate damages in their districts and designate flood-ravaged regions as disaster-affected zones, a release issued on Friday said.

Stressing that the government is committed to extending help to all disaster-hit people, he asked officials to step up the distribution of financial aid, the release said.

The CM said the revenue officers, including sub-divisional magistrate (SDMs) and DCs will be accountable for proper distribution of relief funds.

The state government has announced a special relief package, offering compensation up to ten folds to assist those impacted by the catastrophe, said Sukhu who had earlier maintained that the hill state suffered losses of 12,000 crore. Earlier, financial assistance of 12,500 was given for partial damage to a pucca house and 10,000 for partial damage to a kuchha house, which has now been increased to 1 lakh, the statement said.

In case of damage to shops, an assistance of 10,000 was given earlier. It has been increased 1 lakh, the statement added.

Expressing concern over the sinking zones, the CM said a thorough study of such areas is required and adequate assistance should be given to those whose properties were completely destroyed.

A financial assistance of 55,000 per animal for the death of milch and draught cattle will be provided. In death of sheep, goat and pig, assistance has been increased from 4,000 to 6,000, the release added.

Principal secretary (PS) (revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma, PS (Public Works Department) Bharat Khera, PS (finance) Manish Garg, officer on special duty Gopal Sharma and director of State Disaster Management Authority DC Rana attended the meeting.

Saturday, September 02, 2023
