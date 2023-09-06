News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates new jail complex in Bhiwani

Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates new jail complex in Bhiwani

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 06, 2023 01:19 AM IST

Haryana CM Khattar announced to provide medical facilities for jail inmates at a cost of ₹10 crore to improve the dietary provisions for prisoners, resulting in an increase of ₹10 per day for their meals.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated a new jail complex in Bhiwani, which was established on 12 acres of land at a cost of 30 crore.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated a new jail complex in Bhiwani, which was established on 12 acres of land at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 crore. (HT Photo)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated a new jail complex in Bhiwani, which was established on 12 acres of land at a cost of 30 crore. (HT Photo)

The chief minister announced to provide medical facilities for jail inmates at a cost of 10 crore to improve the dietary provisions for prisoners, resulting in an increase of 10 per day for their meals.

Highlighting the contribution of the jail department in generating revenue, Khattar said that petrol pumps would be set up outside 11 jails across the state. He also announced to provide facilities to prison department personnel in Haryana state transport buses on the lines of police personnel.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Khattar announced an additional grant of 1 crore for the benefit of the jail inmates. He urged jail staff to treat prisoners with dignity and respect, emphasizing their role in the rehabilitation and development of individuals.

“The transformation of a criminal into a responsible member of society is a challenging task. Jail staff should work as teachers and make an important contribution in improving the future of criminals,” the CM said.

“Two jails will be ready soon in Fatehabad and Rewari. A jail training centre will be completed by December in Karnal,” the CM added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out