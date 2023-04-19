Chief secretary tells departments to expedite pending vigilance cases

Reiterating the zero-tolerance policy of the state government against corruption, chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Tuesday directed all the departments to expedite the pending vigilance cases in their respective departments to further check the menace of corruption. Chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua (HT File Photo)

Chairing a meeting here at his office, Janjua said that stern action should be taken against the corrupt officers and that all the cases under Sections 17A and 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, be disposed of in a time-bound manner. He took notice of the several cases pending in the various departments. This needs to be checked with right earnest so that the drive against the corruption can be taken to its logical conclusion,” he said.

The chief secretary emphasised the need to expedite such cases in the larger public interest. He reviewed the pendency of each and every case from the administrative secretaries and asked them to ensure that these cases are cleared. “I will personally review the progress of these cases regularly,” he told them. During the meeting, the officers apprised the CS that out of pending cases, approval has been accorded to 14 cases and the rest are also being examined.