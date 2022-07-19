Child rights’ panel flags unsafe government school building in Chandigarh
Taking suo-moto action on the information received about the damaged school building of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Khuda Alisher, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) wrote to the administration, listing a series of recommendations.
CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur had called a meeting to discuss the issue on Sunday with fellow members. Issues related to cracks in the school building wallls were discussed and the recommendations have been sent to the UT education secretary as well as other senior officers.
The recommendations in the letter included immediate shifting of students to a safe building to avoid any mishap, immediate inspection of the building by the UT’s engineering department, immediate identification of old unsafe/dead trees and removal of wild grass in the school premises. CCPCR has also sought immediate renovation of the building.
Speaking about the same, UT director, school education, (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said the department had written to the authorities before, “I, as DSE, had visited the school before and inspected the old wing which was built in 1964. We had flagged the issue for a structural audit with the UT engineering department and the chief architect on July 5.”
“Classrooms which have cracks have been closed and planning for the worst-case scenario the department has initiated a plan to shift children to the new wing of the school in an orderly manner and the school will be converted into a double shift school. Some classes may also need to be shifted to nearby schools,” he added.
Brar further said the CCPCR had not discussed the matter with him, but was quick to add that their observations are taken seriously and if their directions pertained to closing down the school building, the department may do so.
Meanwhile, a team of the UT engineering department went to conduct a safety audit of the school on Monday. The team is expected to hand in their report in the coming days.
-
Moose Wala murder: Punjab module shooters spotted on CCTVs in Moga 3 weeks after crime
The two Punjab module shooters involved in the killing of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu were spotted moving around in rural areas of Moga three weeks after the crime even as the state police groped in the dark for leads. Closed-circuit television camera footage that recently emerged from Samalsar in Moga district showed the shooters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu riding on a stolen bike on June 21.
-
Four Dadumajra dwelling units vacated in CHB drive
Chandigarh Housing Board on Monday had three dwelling units vacated from unauthorised occupants in Dadumajra that had been illegally constructed on the CHB land. The occupants had failed to hand over possessions of the units within the prescribed time of 10 am on July 18, following which the eviction drive was carried out. The belongings of the occupant were taken out and the units were sealed by CHF officials.
-
PU, BHU study identifies molecules for potential treatment of neurological conditions
A study conducted by the researchers at Panjab University has identified lead molecules that can be used as the potential treatment for various neurological conditions in humans.
-
Punjab Bhagwant Mann directs officials to fast track Delhi-Amritsar-Katra NH construction
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the public works department (PWD) to expedite the disposal of all ongoing projects in the state and take up new ones to promote infrastructure development. Presiding over a review meeting of the department here, the CM asked the officials to give priority to the completion of promoted and sanctioned works in a time-bound manner and ensure proper checks at every stage.
-
31-year-old man found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect foul play
A 31-year-old man was found dead in Mustafabad locality in Amritsar on Sunday night, hours after Harnam had left to meet his friends. The deceased was identified as an employee at a clothing factory on Majitha road, Harnam Singh. Though family members suspect foul play, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. They said that Harnam had left home in the afternoon to meet his friends.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics