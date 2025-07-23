China razed hundreds of stupas in Tibet, mentions report

China has demolished over 300 Buddhist stupas and a revered Guru statue in Drakgo County in the traditional Tibet’s Kham province, a report by Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has stated, citing sources from Tibet. Such acts have left the local Tibetans and community deeply traumatised, says Central Tibetan Administration. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Terming it a grave assault on Tibetan religious heritage, the CTA mentioned in a report on Tuesday that the destruction took place in late May or June at Lungrab Zang-ri near Janggang Monastery where Chinese forces razed hundreds of medium-sized stupas of Tibetan Buddhism and three larger Buddhist stupas.

The Chinese authorities also destroyed a newly constructed statue of Khenpo Jigme Phuntsok, the late founder Abbot of Serthar Buddhist Institute, and a sacred statue of Guru Padmasambhava, generally referred to as Guru Rinpoche (meaning “precious master” in Tibetan). “Such acts have left the local Tibetans and community deeply traumatised,” the report published on CTA’s official website stated.

The report further stated that following the demolitions, Chinese authorities have imposed an iron curtain of silence over the region. Anyone attempting to share information and even talk about the destruction with the outside world faces immediate detention on charges of “leaking state secrets”. The entire area surrounding the demolition site has been sealed off, and no one is permitted entry or exit, it stated.

“Chinese officials have cynically justified the destruction by claiming the stupas were built on government land and violated unspecified regulations. The stone debris from the sacred structures has been completely cleared, erasing all traces of these centuries-old symbols of faith,” the report said.

The report said the destruction aligns with China’s broader strategy of cultural genocide in Tibet, designed to erase Tibetan culture by forcibly aligning religious practices with the Chinese Communist Party’s political agenda.

“The crackdown has intensified following decree number 22 issued by the National Religious Affairs Bureau on December 1, 2024, which mandates that all monasteries must operate under strict government control starting January 1, 2025, through the implementation of Article 43 of the Monastery Management Regulations”, CTA report stated a source saying.

“Sources report that obtaining detailed information about the situation remains extremely difficult due to the complete communications blackout imposed by Chinese authorities, highlighting the systematic nature of China’s campaign to silence witnesses to its cultural destruction in Tibet,” the report said.