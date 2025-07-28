Chinar Book Fair from August 2 to 10 in Srinagar

Book and culture lovers in Jammu and Kashmir are in for a treat as the Chinar Book Fair will return to Srinagar from August 2 with organisers promising additional features like a national exhibition on the ancient Sharda script, Gojri translation workshop and Tamil-Kashmiri Samvad. The organisers say that the nine-day festival will see the participation of more than 200 publishers and book stalls from across India, offering books in English, Hindi, Urdu, Kashmiri, and other Indian languages. (HT representative)

After its inaugural edition in 2024 drew a good response, the festival promises to return this year with an expanded range of books, events, and voices, with an objective to give impetus to the culture of reading in Jammu and Kashmir.

Organised by the National Book Trust, India in collaboration with National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) and Srinagar district administration, the 2025 edition will take place at the scenic back lawns of Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre, from August 2 to 10, a statement by the chief convener Dr Amit Wanchoo said.

“This festival is much more than a literary gathering. It reflects the spirit of learning and cultural pride in Kashmir. In a world that often feels lonely, this book festival unites us all, inspiring writers, readers and thinkers from across the country to engage with our rich literary heritage, sowing seeds of hope and understanding for future generations,” he said.

The organisers say that the nine-day festival will see the participation of more than 200 publishers and book stalls from across India, offering books in English, Hindi, Urdu, Kashmiri, and other Indian languages. From bilingual children’s books and academic titles to digital content and regional classics, there is something for everyone.

“But this year’s festival is more than just a book exhibition. It is a space for ideas, learning, and cultural exchange. Special sessions include the Rajtarangini Samvad, with workshops and panel discussions, exploring various aspects of the historical text,” said Wanchoo.

The book festival will also feature a national exhibition on the ancient Sharda script, and a first-ever Gojri translation workshop, aimed to produce bilingual books in Hindi, Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri, and English. These efforts aim to bring lesser-represented languages and stories into the mainstream.

“A major highlight of the festival is the Tamil-Kashmiri Samvad under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, focusing on shared cultural and spiritual traditions across the regions,” the statement said.

There will be participation of prominent scholars, educators, writers, poets, and other distinguished personalities.

Other key attractions include creative writing and illustration workshops, calligraphy sessions, author talks, storytelling, laughter therapy and a wide range of activities for children. Visitors will also be able to explore the Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya, a digital platform providing free access to thousands of e-books.

Evenings will feature live cultural performances like folk songs, mushaira, Kashmiri chhakri, Bhand Pather, and theatre, offering a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere for all age groups.

The statement quoted professor Milind Sudhakar Marathe, chairman of NBT-India saying: “The Chinar Book Festival is not just a showcase of books. It is about bringing people together through language, literature, and shared experiences. From ancient scripts to modern publishing, we are creating a space where heritage and innovation go hand in hand.”

Yuvraj Malik, director of National Book Trust, India, said: “After the success of the first edition, we wanted to expand the Chinar Book Festival. With new ideas and broader participation, this year’s edition is designed to reach more people, especially young readers. We aim to help build a strong reading culture across Jammu & Kashmir.”