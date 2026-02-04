Chinese national held in McLeodganj, found without valid visa

Police in Dharamshala have arrested a Chinese national, who was found to have stayed in McLeodganj for about three months without a valid Indian visa, officials said on Tuesday. Police in Dharamshala have arrested a Chinese national, who was found to have stayed in McLeodganj for about three months without a valid Indian visa, officials said on Tuesday. (Representational image)

The police have registered a case under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act has been registered at Police Station McLeodganj and investigation is underway.

Police officials said that the security branch of the Superintendent of Police Office, Dharamshala, on Monday informed them that a foreign national of apparent Chinese origin had arrived at their office and was speaking in the Chinese language, which was not understandable and that he was not carrying any valid documents. Accordingly, an investigating officer was deputed from the police station to verify the facts.

Upon verification, the person could not communicate in Hindi or English. “On being asked, he produced his passport. As per the passport details, his name was found as Lou Wennian, whose place of birth was found to be Sichuan, and the passport issued at Yunnan, Republic of China,” police said.

Moreover, a Government of Nepal tourist visa valid from 29-06-2025 to 26-09-2025 (90 days) was found endorsed in the passport.

The police said that during inquiry, it was found that he entered India in September via Nepal. He was found without a valid Indian visa, which attracts provisions under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

According to the police officials aware of the matter, he had visited many countries during the past 2-3 years including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Egypt.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Bir Bahadur, said, “it was found that he had visited many countries before arriving in India via Nepal in September. He was staying in a rented accommodation illegally in McLeodganj and action is being taken on the house owner as well. We have informed the central agencies as well and he is being questioned. He was produced before the court and a three days police remand was granted.”