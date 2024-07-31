 Chitkara University in association with Apple launches iOS Student Developer Programme - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
Chitkara University in association with Apple launches iOS Student Developer Programme

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 31, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The iOS Student Developer Programme launched by Chitkara University in association with Apple will encompass app development across various domains, including community, education, healthcare, lifestyle, and marketplaces

Chitkara University, in association with Apple, launched the iOS Student Developer Programme. The programme will empower the next generation of app developers through hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to real-world projects.

The iOS Student Developer Programme launched by Chitkara University in association with Apple will empower the next generation of app developers through hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to real-world projects. (HT Photo)
“We are delighted to join forces with Apple to introduce the iOS Student Developer Programme at Chitkara University,” remarked Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University. “This initiative resonates with our commitment to providing students with experiential learning opportunities that equip them with technical skills and also foster critical thinking and problem-solving. In an ever-evolving tech landscape, it is imperative that our students are prepared to face today’s challenges and are also equipped with creativity to thrive in the future. The programme aligns with our vision of nurturing professionals who can make meaningful contributions to the world.”

Aditya Gabha, a third-year bachelor of engineering student at Chitkara University, who participated in the first cohort, was selected as one of the finalists of the WWDC Swift Student Challenge 2024.

The programme will encompass app development across various domains, including community, education, healthcare, lifestyle, and marketplaces. Students will explore their interests and contribute to projects that make a tangible impact on society.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chitkara University in association with Apple launches iOS Student Developer Programme
