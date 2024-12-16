Chitkara University organises Rangrezz 2024 theatre fest

Chitkara University hosted “Rangrezz 2024”, the national theatre fest, with the theme “Zikr- the language of memories, the stage of expressions”. This event celebrated theatre’s power to reflect the human condition, bringing together creativity, talent, and cultural diversity. The fest featured an array of performances, including proscenium plays, nukkad nataks, monologues, fringe theatre, and zikr-e-alfaz open mic sessions. (HT Photo)

The festival commenced with an inaugural session graced by Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, and chief guest Subodh Poddar, a renowned advertising and film director. A panel of judges including eminent names, like Sweety Ruhel, Vansh Bhardwaj, and Chakresh Kumar, brought their expertise to the festival. Participants from across India delivered captivating performances, representing states such as Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and beyond. A prize pool of ₹6 lakh rewarded exceptional talent.

Stalls showcasing local culture and engaging community activities added to the lively atmosphere. Among the highlights were Prabh Gill's soulful singing and DJ Ali Merchant's electrifying beats, which further enhanced the festival's energy and appeal.

The winners demonstrated exceptional talent. In the street play category, Rajdhani College, New Delhi, won the first prize, followed by Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, New Delhi, and Azeez Arts, Punjab, while Shyam Lal College, New Delhi, received a consolation prize. In stage play, Panjab University, Chandigarh, bagged the top spot, with Halkara Theatre Group, Kurukshetra, Haryana, and Prayas Theatre Group, Kaithal, Haryana, taking second and third places respectively, and Maskhare Theatre Group, Haryana, receiving a consolation prize. Prerna Goyal from New Delhi won the monologue category, with Manjinder Singh from Mohali, and Ananya Sharma from Noida, in second and third places. Post Graduate Govt. College, Chandigarh, secured the first position in fringe theatre, followed by Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi, and GGDSD College, Chandigarh. The open mic winners included Tirth Darji (GLS University, Ahmedabad), Ayush Sharma (Graphic Era University, Dehradun), and Kunwardeep Singh, Krishna Dev, and Sehajbeer Singh (Chitkara University).

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony, Madhu Chitkara said, “Theatre has a timeless ability to connect with people’s emotions and convey profound stories. Rangrezz 2024, a national celebration today, will surely grow to gain international recognition in the coming years. This platform nurtures talent and fosters artistic expression in a unique and meaningful way.”

The theatre festival proved that the stage remains a powerful medium to capture the essence of human experiences while celebrating the rich tapestry of Indian culture.