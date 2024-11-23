Chitkara University recognised for contribution to interdisciplinary science

Chitkara University was ranked 161st in the world and 13th in India in the inaugural Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025 which measure universities’ contribution and commitment to Interdisciplinary Science. Chitkara University pro chancellor Madhu Chitkara, “This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation.” (HT Photo)

Developed in collaboration with Schmidt Science Fellows, this ranking recognises universities excelling in interdisciplinary research—an approach that is becoming increasingly important to tackle complex global challenges.

As many as 749 universities from 92 countries have been ranked for demonstrating their dedication to driving innovative research and academic excellence. India has also made a strong impact, with 65 institutions featured in the rankings, reflecting the country’s growing prominence in the global academic and scientific arenas.

Chitkara University was also ranked 7th in India under the Process Pillar. This category recognises institutions for their strong administrative frameworks, advanced facilities, and a research-friendly environment that encourages collaboration across disciplines.

The Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025 evaluate universities across three key areas: Inputs, which assess funding and resources; processes, which focus on institutional support systems; and outputs, which consider the quality of research, influential publications, and overall reputation.

Chitkara University pro chancellor Madhu Chitkara said, “Interdisciplinary research is not just about linking different fields; it’s about creating transformative solutions that reach beyond boundaries and improve lives. This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation, the dedication of our talented researchers, and our mission to create a better world. It is a proud moment to see Chitkara University shine on the global stage, showcasing India’s capabilities in scientific research.”