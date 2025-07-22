Chitkara University’s innovation incubator backs 101 startups in 10 years

Chitkara University’s incubation arm, the Chitkara Innovation Incubator Foundation (CIIF), has announced that it has funded 101 startups since its launch in 2015. Startups that have benefitted from CIIF’s support include Studycaller, an edtech company that raised ₹ 1 crore from investor Mahavir Pratap Sharma. (HT File)

The milestone marks CIIF’s growing contribution to India’s startup ecosystem through financial support and a structured incubation framework. CIIF offers more than funding—it provides early-stage ventures with mentoring, accelerator programmes, capacity-building support and investor connections. Over the years, it has engaged with over 5,000 startups, evaluated over 500 applications annually and mentored more than 200 ventures. The foundation also maintains a strong network of over 100 industry mentors and investors.

Supported by national and state-level institutions including the department of science technology (DST), MeitY Startup Hub, Startup India and Startup Punjab, CIIF backs ventures across sectors such as fintech, healthtech, agritech, cleantech, edtech and deeptech. The focus remains on enabling startups to grow sustainably and address real-world challenges.

Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of the varsity, said reaching the 101-startup mark reflects the institution’s commitment to building ventures that create real-world impact. “We will continue to foster innovation, nurture entrepreneurial talent, and help build businesses that drive meaningful change for India and beyond,” she added.

Startups that have benefitted from CIIF’s support include Studycaller, an edtech company that raised ₹1 crore from investor Mahavir Pratap Sharma. The platform received strategic guidance and investor connections through the incubator. In the deeptech sector, Aumsat has used satellite and AI technologies to address over 2,600 pipeline leaks and map 1.5 lakh kilometers of infrastructure, with support from CIIF including ₹50 lakh in funding.

Another startup, Adiabatic, has developed high-performance lithium-ion battery packs and established a manufacturing facility with CIIF’s assistance from prototype to production.

In healthtech, Svastek’s patented respiratory NIV mask attracted ₹2 crore in funding from IAN Angel Fund and was featured on Shark Tank India. CIIF supported the venture in product development and funding facilitation.