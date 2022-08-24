Chitkara University selected nodal centre for Smart India Hackathon’s hardware edition

Chitkara University has been selected as a nodal centre to facilitate the Smart India Hackathon’s hardware edition.

A total 15 teams will be participating in the hardware edition, in which 105 participants will be competing against three problem statements from one ministry. Chitkara University is hosting problem statements provided by the ministry of home affairs. Each problem statement has a winning amount of ₹ 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000, and ₹50,000 will be provided to the winning teams.

Each year, Smart India Hackathon is conducted at various nodal centres, where selected student teams, industry representatives, design mentors,and evaluators travel to the assigned physical centres

The programme will be centrally inaugurated by the ministry of education at 9am on August 25. The Prime Minister has been interacting with the participating student every year since its inception and is expected to address them again on the evening of August 25.

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative by ministry of education’s innovation cell to provide students a platform to solve pressing problems of the government, ministries, departments, industries and other organisations.

Smart India Hackathon’s hardware grand finale is scheduled from August 25 to 29 software grand finale from August 25 to 26. It has witnessed huge participation from ministries, departments, PSUs, and private organisations in providing problem statements. SIH 2022 has offered 476 problem statements received from 62 organisations.

Premier and prominent higher educational institutes/ incubators are identified as nodal centres by the ministry of education’s innovation cell and All India Council for Technical Education in different cities. During the SIH grand finale, student teams work round-the-clock under the guidance of mentors and industry/ministry representatives to produce working solutions for selected problem statements.

The program will be centrally inaugurated by the ministry of education at 9 am on August 25.