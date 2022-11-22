Chitkara University signs MoA with Data Security Council of India

Chitkara University has signed a memorandum of association (MoA) with Data Security Council of India (DSCI)’s National Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security Technology Development (NCoE) for collaboration on conducting joint programs on cyber security and privacy.

The MoA was signed by Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, and Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI, on the campus premises. Present on occasion were senior officials and industry stalwarts from the organisations like SBI Cards, ONGC, POSOCO, NHPC, DSCI, SAIL, LTI Mindtree and CIALFOR. A state-of-the-art lab, that shall be dedicated to cyber security and privacy technology development was also inaugurated on that day.

Chitkara University and DSCI will work jointly and focus on various areas for cyber security and privacy with core objectives like strengthening further research and innovation in the field of cyber security and promoting technology thinking in cyber security and developing security technology community.

Speaking on occasion, Madhu Chitkara said, “This association will help students and aspiring research scholars who are keen on pursuing research in cyber security, digital forensics and blockchain.”

Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is a not-for-profit, industry body on data protection in India, setup by NASSCOM, It is committed to making the cyberspace safe, secure and trusted by establishing best practices, standards and initiatives in cyber security and privacy. To further its objectives, DSCI engages with governments and their agencies, regulators, industry sectors, industry associations, and think tanks for policy advocacy, thought leadership, capacity building and outreach activities.