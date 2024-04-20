Chohan, Janotra are BSP pick for Faridkot, Gurdaspur LS seats

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday announced its candidates for Faridkot and Gurdaspur constituencies in Punjab. The Mayawati-led party has already announced candidates for Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Patiala and Jalandhar. (HT File Photo)

Gurbax Singh Chohan will contest from Faridkot, while Raj Kumar Janotra is the BSP candidate from Gurdaspur, said Vipul Kumar, the party’s central coordinator.

The names of candidates for the remaining constituencies in Punjab will be announced shortly, he said.

The BSP’s Punjab unit chief Jasvir Singh Garhi emphasised Chohan’s long-standing dedication to the party as its Faridkot district head. Janotra is the president of the All India Mahasha Ekta Manch, he added.

The party has fielded Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala and Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar, while Makhan Singh is its nominee from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. Rakesh Suman is the party nominee from Hoshiarpur, while Surinder Kamboj, father of AAP MLA from Jalalabad Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, is fighting elections from Ferozepur.

Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.