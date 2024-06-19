Chopper service from Jammu to Vaishno Devi shrine set to take flight by June-end

{Likely by month-end} Both one-way and round trips are likely to be launched from June 25 or 26. (HT Photo)

The eagerly awaited direct helicopter service from Jammu to the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, nestled amid the Trikuta hills of Katra is likely to be launched from June 25 or 26, officials said.

“The direct helicopter service had to start from Tuesday but due to some issues pertaining to operational readiness, it is now expected to be launched on June 25 or June 26,” Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board chief executive officer Anshul Garg said.

The shrine board has come up with two packages for the pilgrims desirous of availing the facility, which are same day return package that would cost ₹35,000 per pilgrim and next day return package that would cost ₹60,000 per pilgrim.

Currently, pilgrims can opt for chopper service from Katra to Sanji Chhat through two operators at the charge of ₹2,100 for one-way trips and ₹4,200 for round trips.

The CEO hoped that the service would get a positive response from the pilgrims. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is considered as one of the most revered pilgrimages in Hinduism.

From January to May this year, over 40.3 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

The CEO further said the decision to introduce direct helicopter service from Jammu to the cave shrine was part of Shrine Board’s continued endeavours to streamline the pilgrimage and provide better facilities to the pilgrims.

Under same day return package, the pilgrim, apart from to-and-fro helicopter service from Jammu to cave shrine, will also get transport facility from Panchi helipad to the holy cave shrine and back to the helipad, priority Darshans, a free meal at Bhawan, ropeway ticket to at Bhairon Ghati temple and a box of Panchmeva Prasad.

Under next day return, the pilgrim will also get transport facility from Panchi helipad to the holy cave shrine and back to helipad, priority Darshans, accommodation for overnight stay and three meals at Bhawan, Shradha Ssuman Vishesh Pooja Arti, ropeway ticket to Bhairon Ghati temple and box of Panchmeva Prasad.